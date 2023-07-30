WAYFARER Reveals Details For New Album, American Gothic; Debuts First Single / Video "False Constellation"

On October 27th, Denver, Colorado's Wayfarer will release their fifth full-length, American Gothic, via Profound Lore in The United States and Century Media in Europe.

For a first preview of their unique blend of black metal, gothic country, and Americana, the debut single - "False Constellation" - can be heard now at this location, and the video (created by Frank Guerra) can be seen below.

Shane McCarthy (guitars, vocals) comments: "This album is an exploration of the American idea, and the darkness that surrounds it. It was built from the ground up to encapsulate the feeling of this place and its bitter history in every way, fully integrating traditional musical stylings into its darker and more extreme sound, and serves as a definitive statement on Western American Metal."

"We were able to fully realize this in working with producer Arthur Rizk to bring the album to life, and it's in its own territory now. This is the Wayfarer sound, and this is American Gothic. We look forward to sharing it with the world."

Tracklisting:

"The Thousand Tombs Of Western Promise"

"The Cattle Thief"

"Reaper On The Oilfields"

"To Enter My House Justified"

"A High Plains Eulogy"

"1934"

"Black Plumes Over God's Country"

"False Constellation"

In live news, catch Wayfarer on tour with Baroness at the following shows:

November

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

11 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

12 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

(Photo credit: Frank Guerra)