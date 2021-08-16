WAYLAND Performs "I'm Not Alright" Live From The Iron Horse Saloon In Sturgis; Video

Live for the first time ever, watch Wayland perform "I'm Not Alright" at The Iron Horse Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Michigan rockers, Wayland, released “I’m Not Alright" as a single in December 2019 via Fearlyss Entertainment. The song was written by Phillip Vilenski and Mitchel Arnold of the band, along with Brandon “BSAMZ” Sammons, (Bad Wolves).

Grammy award nominated artist and industry veteran Keith Nelson, (Buckcherry, Blackberry Smoke, Alice Cooper, Ricky Warwick) co-wrote the track, recorded, produced, and co-engineered it in North Hollywood, California. The track was co-engineered and mixed by Jun Murakawa (Tool, Slipknot, Chris Cornell, Chevelle) and mastered by Dave Collins, (Alice In Chains, The Avett Brothers, Metallica.) Check out the lyric video below.

“I’m Not Alright” is what will become an instant rock anthem with its real, blaring, vintage guitar tones, memorable chanting choruses, soaring vocals, and bluesy riffs which help tell the story of what it is really about: bringing awareness to the topic of mental health. The song’s “soul” purpose is letting people know that being "not alright” is actually not a problem, but an opportunity to get better.

The song is energetic and fun, which is not something you would expect when describing a mental health song, but lead guitar player and founding member, Phillip Vilenski explains, “Life itself is about being not alright. It is not a place of weakness, but actually the place where change and growth is born, where the magic happens. Admitting you are not okay is your place of power and strength.”

Wayland has joined forces on this release with international non-profit Livin, an organization whose mission statement "it ain't weak to speak," will help inspire anyone that is not alright to reach out.

Catch Wayland live at the following shows:

August

19 - Houston County Fair - Caledonia, MN

20 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

21 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

September

11 - Balloonfest - Wayland, MI