WAYLAND Releases "How Long" Video

Michigan's Wayland has debuted the official music video for their brand new single "How Long". This is the first time in Wayland history that a video was written, produced, and directed by vocalist / guitarist Mitch Arnold.

"How Long" was co-written with master songwriter Brandon Sammons and produced by the legendary Keith Nelson (founding member of Buckcherry).

The song was written from a conversation about the way the band spent years on the road connecting with the Wayland Warriors day after day, stage after stage. The song has now taken on a meaning of its own as we all find ourselves asking the question, "How Long". How Long until we're back together again. All the time. Without restrictions. How Long until we're playing and listening to music again live, and doing what it is we all came here to do.

"We thought about you, the Warriors, every moment during the pandemic," says the band. "And every time we thought about the beginning, and the 'why' behind why we do this, we couldn't help but remember where we all started, and that's why we are honored to feature the dancers of @Heart Global in this music video.

We have to thank our friends who have helped us on the way, videographer Harold Sellers, videographer Dezmond Delgado , desert sensei Anthony Meyers, secret agent Chris Gonzales, and everyone in our Joshua Tree Desert Family that helped make this video possible."

Catch Wayland live in concert at the following shows:

September

15 - Aretha's Jazz Cafe - Detroit, MI

16 - Jimmy B's - Cincinnati, OH

18 - 1175 - Kansasville, WI