WAYNE KRAMER To Appear On In The Trenches With RYAN ROXIE

Next week's episode of the In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie podcast features special guest, Wayne Kramer of MC5. Don't miss the live premiere on Ryan Roxie's official YouTube channel aka Roxie TV on Tuesday, July 13th at 12 pm EST.

In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie is a podcast hosted by Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie. The show features in-depth conversations with the world's hardest working musicians and entertainers... the ones that grind, the ones that commit, the ones who make their dreams come true... in the trenches.

MC5 released their debut album, Kick Out The Jams, in 1969. The title track, which can be heard in its original format below, has since been covered by Rage Against The Machine, Henry Rollins, Blue Oyster Cult, and Entombed, to name but a few.