WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Crusade Of Blood UK Tour 2021
June 27, 2021, an hour ago
Wednesday 13 has revealed dates for his 2021 Crusade Of Blood headline UK tour with special guests Sumo Cyco and Sick N Beautiful. Presented by TKO Booking and The Oracle Management, tickets go on sale June 28th. Confirmed venues are as listed:
October
26 - The Depo - Plymouth, UK
27 - Old Fire Station - Bournemouth, UK
28 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK
29 - Key Club - Leeds, UK
30 - Sin City - Swansea, UK
31 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham, UK
November
2 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK
3 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK
4 - Cathouse - Glasgow, UK
6 - O2 Academy 2 - Leicester, UK
7 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK
8 – The Live Rooms - Chester, UK
9 - O2 Academy - Oxford, UK
10 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK
12 - Sugarmill - Stoke On Trent, UK
14 - Trinity - Bristol, UK
(Artwork - @jonnybush)