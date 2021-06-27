WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Crusade Of Blood UK Tour 2021

Wednesday 13 has revealed dates for his 2021 Crusade Of Blood headline UK tour with special guests Sumo Cyco and Sick N Beautiful. Presented by TKO Booking and The Oracle Management, tickets go on sale June 28th. Confirmed venues are as listed:

October
26 - The Depo - Plymouth, UK
27 - Old Fire Station - Bournemouth, UK
28 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK
29 - Key Club - Leeds, UK
30 - Sin City - Swansea, UK
31 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham, UK

November
2 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK
3 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK
4 - Cathouse - Glasgow, UK
6 - O2 Academy 2 - Leicester, UK
7 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK
8 – The Live Rooms - Chester, UK
9 - O2 Academy - Oxford, UK
10 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK
12 - Sugarmill - Stoke On Trent, UK 
14 - Trinity - Bristol, UK

