WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Crusade Of Blood UK Tour 2021

Wednesday 13 has revealed dates for his 2021 Crusade Of Blood headline UK tour with special guests Sumo Cyco and Sick N Beautiful. Presented by TKO Booking and The Oracle Management, tickets go on sale June 28th. Confirmed venues are as listed:

October

26 - The Depo - Plymouth, UK

27 - Old Fire Station - Bournemouth, UK

28 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

29 - Key Club - Leeds, UK

30 - Sin City - Swansea, UK

31 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham, UK

November

2 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

3 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK

4 - Cathouse - Glasgow, UK

6 - O2 Academy 2 - Leicester, UK

7 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK

8 – The Live Rooms - Chester, UK

9 - O2 Academy - Oxford, UK

10 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

12 - Sugarmill - Stoke On Trent, UK

14 - Trinity - Bristol, UK

(Artwork - @jonnybush)