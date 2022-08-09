WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Second Toronto Show For 20 Years Of Fear Tour

"You all asked for it, well here it is! A second show has been added in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, October 8th." Don't miss Wednesday 13 live in concert as he brings his 20 Years Of Fear Tour - featuring a career-spanning setlist - to The Rockpile for a second night. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

The day prior, October 7th, Wednesday 13 will release his ninth studio album via Napalm Records.

Look for the premiere of the new music video, “You’re So Hideous”, from Wednesday 13's new album tomorrow - August 10th.

Confirmed North American dates for W13's 20 Years Of Fear Tour:

September

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Labor Day Party

7 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

8 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Sports Cafe

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights

10 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live/sphinx Club

11 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

14 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live

16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

17 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

18 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

24 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

25 - Stroudburg, PA - Sherman Lite

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourne

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows

October

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

3 - Boston, MA - Sonia

4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles

6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

7 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

8 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

11 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room

12 - Chicago, IL - Wc Social Club

14 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

15 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

16 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

22 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues