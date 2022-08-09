WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Second Toronto Show For 20 Years Of Fear Tour
August 9, 2022, an hour ago
"You all asked for it, well here it is! A second show has been added in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, October 8th." Don't miss Wednesday 13 live in concert as he brings his 20 Years Of Fear Tour - featuring a career-spanning setlist - to The Rockpile for a second night. Tickets are on sale now at this location.
The day prior, October 7th, Wednesday 13 will release his ninth studio album via Napalm Records.
Look for the premiere of the new music video, “You’re So Hideous”, from Wednesday 13's new album tomorrow - August 10th.
Confirmed North American dates for W13's 20 Years Of Fear Tour:
September
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Labor Day Party
7 - El Paso, TX - Rock House
8 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Sports Cafe
9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights
10 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live/sphinx Club
11 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
14 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live
16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
17 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
18 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
24 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
25 - Stroudburg, PA - Sherman Lite
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourne
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows
October
1 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
3 - Boston, MA - Sonia
4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles
6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
7 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
8 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
11 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room
12 - Chicago, IL - Wc Social Club
14 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s
15 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
16 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex
17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d
22 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues