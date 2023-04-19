WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Tour Celebrating 21 Years Of MURDERDOLLS

The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13 has announced a US tour to celebrate 21 years of his former band, the revered glam punk icons, Murderdolls.

Wednesday 13 and his current band – which features former Murderdolls alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley – will be performing a full set of Murderdolls songs, taken from the band’s celebrated 2002 debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls and their 2010 sophomore, Women And Children Last, which won them the Revolver Golden Gods Comeback Of The Year Award. Wednesday 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside guitarist and his creative partner-in-crime, Joey Jordison in the metallic glam punk outfit.

Wednesday comments: “After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs. We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn’t get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey’s house and discussed plans and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans, We will be performing tracks from both Murderdolls albums on this upcoming tour and celebrating the legacy of the band.”

Roman Surman adds: “We’re really excited to do a tour that Joey would be genuinely happy to see us do.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10am EDT. VIP packages are also available.

October

20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Whisky

21 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d

22 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

24 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

25 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

27 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

28 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

29 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

31 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theater

November

1 – Albuquerque, NM – Launch Pad

3 – Dallas, TX – Sundown At Grenada

4 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

5 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

7 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

9 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater

10 – Madison, WI – The Annex

11 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

12 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theater

14 – Racine, WI – Route 20

15 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop

16 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

17 – Pittisburgh, PA – Crafthouse

18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

19 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbats

22 – Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

24 – Winston-Salem, NC – Millennium Center

25 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

26 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho

30 – Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

December

1 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

2 – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

3 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi Fi Annex

5 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live Music

6 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theater

8 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

9 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

