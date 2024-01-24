WEDNESDAY 13 Announces UK / EU Tour Celebrating 20 Years Of MURDERDOLLS

Wednesday 13 has announced a UK & European tour celebrating 20 Years of Murderdolls, his iconic former band with Joey Jordison. Wednesday and his current solo band – which features former Murderdolls alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley – will be performing a full set of Murderdolls songs, chosen from their celebrated 2002 debut album, ‘Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls’ and their triumphant 2010 return, ‘Women And Children Last’.

Wednesday explains: “After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs. We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn’t get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey's house and discussed ideas and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans.

After an amazing run through the US performing these songs, we will now take the tour where the band began, in the UK and Europe this October/November. We will be performing tracks from both Murderdolls albums and celebrating the legacy of the band. Joining us on a handful of dates in the UK will be Sweden's rock n' roll saviours, Hardcore Superstar, and we will join them as support throughout dates across Europe.. We can’t wait to bring this tour to the UK and Europe later this year.”

Amid a 2002 musical landscape full of baggy pants, backwards caps and tracksuits rose Murderdolls, a metallic glam punk band that defied the prevailing trends and brought back hard, fast rock ’n roll. They dug up the corpse of rock and injected pure undead, unadulterated life back into it. And it was glorious! Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls and its successor, Women And Children Last, were like nothing else - fast and dirty, raw and macabre. Drawing lyrical inspiration from classic macabre, each track is full of tongue-in-cheek horror, executed to perfection. Led by the 'Duke of Spook' Wednesday 13 and the late, great Joey Jordison, Murderdolls slithered their way to the horrendous heights of rock amassing a colossal cult-following along the way.

The sinister, sneering vocals, huge hooks, gang vocal choruses, pounding rhythms and some of the catchiest riffs ever penned, Murderdolls wrote songs for arenas and played them in theatres, making their adrenaline-fueled odes to darkness that much more thrilling.

UK / EU tour dates below. Tickets go on sale 10 AM on Friday, January 26 and will be available here.

Tour dates:

October

24 - Newcastle, UK – Riverside

25 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

26 - Belfast, N. Ireland - Limelight 2

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

29 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms

31 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

November

1 - Bradford, UK – Nightrain

2 - Bristol, UK – Thekla

3 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

5 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

7 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell

8 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *

9 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *

10 - Northampton, UK – Roadmender *

12 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino *

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk "

15 - Milan, Italy - Live Club *

16 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club *

17 - Padova, Italy - Hall *

19 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl *

20 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Konzerthaus Schurr

21 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik *

22 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal *

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oz *

* w/ Hardcore Superstar

Wednesday 13 is:

Wednesday 13 - vocals

Roman Surman - lead guitar

Jack Tankersley - guitar

Troy Doebbler - bass

Mike Dupke - drums

(Photo - Stephen Jensen at F3 Studios)