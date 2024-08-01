WEDNESDAY 13 - Behind The Scenes Video Footage From The Making Of Album #10

Wednesday 13 recently invited the Waste Some Time With Jason Green YouTube channel into the recording studio for a sneak peek at his upcoming, currently untitled tenth album.

In the almost hour-long video below, W13 described the sound of his new songs by saying, "Familiar territory. I didn't really experiment. I tried to showcase my voice a little better. I feel this is probably the strongest my voice has been on a recording." He also added that, "Every single song sounds like a video/single to me."

W13's forthcoming album is due in April 2025, with the first single and music video coming in January 2025 from Napalm Records. "Eleven tracks for this album. No bonus tracks, no hidden tracks, no extra things. And that's it... but there's an intro, and then there's another thing, which'll make 13."

As previously reported, Faster Pussycat vocalist Taime Downe appears as a special guest vocalist on the song "No Apologies". In fact, audio snippets of that track can be heard in the following video.

The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13, is about to head out on the road supporting nü metal legends Coal Chamber along their "Fiend For The Fans Tour 2024." Alongside genre contemporaries Black Satellite, Twiztid, and Fear Factory, Wednesday 13 will be celebrating his previous band, by performing songs from the revered glam punk icons Murderdolls.

Wednesday 13 and his current band - which features former Murderdolls alumni Jack Tankersley - will perform a full set of Murderdolls songs, taken from the band’s celebrated 2002 debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, and their 2010 sophomore album, Women And Children Last. Wednesday 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside Murderdolls guitarist and his creative partner-in-crime, Joey Jordison, in the metallic glam punk outfit.

Wednesday 13 will also support Fear Factory on a select list of additional dates, see the comprehensive list below.

August

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

24 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

25 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

28 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

29 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

30 - Corpus Christie, TX - House Of Rock*

31 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

September

1 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

3 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

5 - Savannah, GA - Victory North*

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

7 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

8 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10 - Greenville, NC - Radio Room*

11 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

15 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

17 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

18 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

20 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

21 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

22 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

24 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

25 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

28 - Omaha, NE - Barnato*

29 - Denver, CO - Summit

* = only Wednesday 13 and Fear Factory

October

24 - Newcastle, UK – Riverside

25 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

26 - Belfast, N. Ireland - Limelight 2

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

29 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms

31 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

November

1 - Bradford, UK – Nightrain

2 - Bristol, UK – Thekla

3 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

5 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

7 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell

8 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *

9 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *

10 - Northampton, UK – Roadmender *

12 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino *

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk "

15 - Milan, Italy - Live Club *

16 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club *

17 - Padova, Italy - Hall *

19 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl *

20 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Konzerthaus Schurr

21 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik *

22 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal *

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oz *

* = with Hardcore Superstar