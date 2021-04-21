WEDNESDAY 13 Debuts Official Music Video For "Screwdriver 2 - The Return"

Wednesday 13 has released a video for "Screwdriver 2 - The Return", from the band's recently release EP, Necrophaze: Antidote (Nuclear Blast Records). Watch the video below, and download / listen to the four song EP at this location.

A quote from the Duke of Spook, himself: "While recording the last record we had a couple of extra tracks that we didn’t know what to do with; re-recorded versions of two songs from my former band Frankenstein Drag Queens, and two cover songs. The idea of putting out an EP tied in with Necrophaze with these songs seemed like the best way to get them out to the fans. The new recorded version of 'Screwdriver' is as loud and energetic as the original from 1998. 'Your Mother Still Sucks Cocks In Hell' was another classic that needed to be heard again."

Necrophaze: Antidote was recorded and mixed by Michael Spreitzer, with artwork by Jonny Bush.

Tracklisting:

"Your Mother Still Sucks Cocks In Hell"

"Screwdriver 2 - The Return"

"Devil Inside" (Inxs cover)

"Films" (Gary Numan cover featuring Calico Cooper)

"Screwdriver 2 - The Return" video:

"Devil Inside" video:

"Films" audio: