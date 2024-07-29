WEDNESDAY 13 Drummer MIKE DUPKE Will Miss All Upcoming Tour Dates; U.S. Replacement Named

Wednesday 13 drummer Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., Hair Of The Dog, Hotel Diablo) has announced that he will not be participating in any of the band's 2024 tour dates, because his son's cancer has returned.

Dupke's statement can be seen in its entirety below. An excerpt reads:

"My son Rhett's cancer is back.

After being in remission (for the second time) since October of 2022, his recent routine scan showed a new neuroblastoma spot that requires immediate attention.

Thanks to Davier Perez from DevilDriver who will sit in on the upcoming U.S. tour. UK/Europe sub is TBD."

Wednesday 13 commented:

"Sending love to our brother Mike and family during this difficult time.

As Mike mentioned, we will have Davier Perez from DevilDriver helping out as a substitute drummer on the US tour.

We are still enquiring about a substitute drummer for the UK and Europe dates. All dates will move forward as scheduled. We hope that Mike will return to the band soon."

The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13, is about to head out on the road supporting nü metal legends Coal Chamber along their "Fiend For The Fans Tour 2024." Alongside genre contemporaries Black Satellite, Twiztid, and Fear Factory, Wednesday 13 will be celebrating his previous band, by performing songs from the revered glam punk icons Murderdolls.

Wednesday 13 and his current band - which features former Murderdolls alumni Jack Tankersley - will perform a full set of Murderdolls songs, taken from the band’s celebrated 2002 debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, and their 2010 sophomore album, Women And Children Last. Wednesday 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside Murderdolls guitarist and his creative partner-in-crime, Joey Jordison, in the metallic glam punk outfit.

Wednesday 13 will also support Fear Factory on a select list of additional dates, see the comprehensive list below.

August

23 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

24 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

25 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

28 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

29 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

30 - Corpus Christie, TX - House Of Rock*

31 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

September

1 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

3 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

5 - Savannah, GA - Victory North*

6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

7 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

8 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10 - Greenville, NC - Radio Room*

11 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

15 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

17 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

18 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

20 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

21 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

22 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

24 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

25 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

28 - Omaha, NE - Barnato*

29 - Denver, CO - Summit

* = only Wednesday 13 and Fear Factory

October

24 - Newcastle, UK – Riverside

25 - Glasgow, Scotland - Slay

26 - Belfast, N. Ireland - Limelight 2

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Opium

29 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms

31 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

November

1 - Bradford, UK – Nightrain

2 - Bristol, UK – Thekla

3 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

5 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

7 - Great Yarmouth, UK - Hard Rock Hell

8 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *

9 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *

10 - Northampton, UK – Roadmender *

12 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino *

14 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk "

15 - Milan, Italy - Live Club *

16 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club *

17 - Padova, Italy - Hall *

19 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl *

20 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Konzerthaus Schurr

21 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik *

22 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal *

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Oz *

* = with Hardcore Superstar