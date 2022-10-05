WEDNESDAY 13 Embodies Horror Punk Spirit With New Single "Good Day To Be A Bad Guy"; Music Video

The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13, will finally drop his new album, Horrifier, this Friday, October 7, via Napalm Records.

Today, following addictive first single "You're So Hideous", and one of his heaviest outputs yet, the lauded "Insides Out", Wednesday 13 has revealed his latest concoction - surefire future fan-favorite "Good Day To Be A Bad Guy". The track aces the pure horror punk spirit of Murderdolls as a downright blissful tongue-in-cheek earworm that’ll seep into the listener’s head on repeat.

Wednesday 13 says about "Good Day To Be A Bad Guy": "'Good Day To Be a Bad Guy' is one of my favorite tracks off the new album. This track definitely has an earlier Wednesday 13 sound to it, with the horror punk hammer in full swing and excessive use of the “F” word. The video carries on with the horror movie theme with another tribute to one of my favorite films from the '80s, Halloween III: Season Of The Witch.”

Showcasing a blend of styles plucked from the band’s 20-year career, Horrifier weaves an underlying sonic thread reminiscent of Wednesday 13’s roots – a raucous blend of ballistic metal and macabre heavy rock that’ll have new and diehard fans alike ascending from the depths. As always, various tracks on the album are inspired by classic horror flicks, this time circling cult-favorite slasher John Carpenter’s Halloween and the iconic Christine supernatural thrillers.

Horrifier was produced and recorded by Wednesday 13 with mixing and mastering by Brent Clawson, and features stunning album artwork by Jonny Bush. A dynamic journey into the 20-year career-spanning sound of Wednesday 13, Horrifier revitalizes with something for every listener to latch onto – boasting intensely fun horror punk energy with gruesome metallic attitude.

Wednesday 13 offers about Horrifier: "The last three releases have seen the band explore new ground with heavier songs, drums, and vocals. Coming out of the Covid crisis, I promised I would not release a sad, depressing record. I wanted to make a fun, horror themed rock record that would be reminiscent of the first few Wednesday 13 records. The new album is a fun, fast-paced, thriller."

Horrifier will be released on October 7th via Napalm Records in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shirt - Napalm RoW Mailorder Only

- 1LP Gatefold Splatter Red/White/Black w/ Ouija Board incl. Planchette - Napalm Mailorder Only, limited to 500 worldwide

- Digital Album

Pre-order Horrifier here.

Horrifier tracklisting:

"Severed"

"Insides Out"

"Exhume And Devour"

"You're So Hideous"

"Good Day To Be A Bad Guy"

"Return To Haddonfield"

"Horrifier"

"Hell Is Coming"

"Halfway To The Grave"

"Christine: Fury IN The Night"

"The Other Side"

"Insides Out" video:

"You're So Hideous" video:

Wednesday 13 is currently thrilling audiences across North America on his “20 Years Of Fear” tour, featuring a career spanning setlist. The trek has just been extended with the addition of shows in Reno, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. Tickets and VIP experiences are on sale now. Remaining dates on the newly updated itinerary are listed below.

October

5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles

6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

7 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

8 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

11 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room

12 - Chicago, IL - Wc Social Club

14 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

15 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

16 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

22 - Palmdale, CA - Transplant Brewing Co

23 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues

25 - Reno, NV - Virginia St Brewhouse

27 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

29 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

(Photo - Stephen Jensen at F3 Studios)