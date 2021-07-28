WEDNESDAY 13, Members Of ANTHRAX, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR And More Pay Tribute To JOEY JORDISON

It was announced yesterday that former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison (real name Nathan Jonas "Joey" Jordison) has passed away at the age of 46. A statement reads as follows:

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46. Joey's death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes."

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordison was pronounced dead at the scene ... we're told no foul play is suspected and there were no illegal drugs found at the house. The medical examiner will now work to determine an official cause of death.

Several of Jordison's friends and fellow musicians have paid tribute via social media:

R.I.P. Joey Jordison



I’ll never forget you. You changed my life forever. ❤️🖤🔥 pic.twitter.com/R0OetL1JpJ — Wednesday 13 (@officialwed13) July 27, 2021

Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon — Jamey Jasta (@jameyjasta) July 27, 2021

I cannot believe this news today, Rest In Peace #1 @slipknot 😢 — Charlie Benante (@skisum) July 27, 2021

This is tragic news. BVB’s first UK tour was a slot opening for Murderdolls and while I never had the chance to talk privately with Joey I was always impressed by his abilities and dedication to his craft. An iconic performer and artist. RIP. https://t.co/kyDdeqolsr — Andy Biersack (@andyblack) July 27, 2021

Absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Joey Jordison. I was lucky to have gotten to know him through the years sharing stages and partying around the world. He was an incredible talent and an amazing person. Will miss you my brother. RIP #1 — Brian Fair (@brianshadfall) July 27, 2021

I will miss you my brother.🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/MwTIWfMZCe — Frédéric Leclercq (@fredleclercq) July 27, 2021

Jordison was part of Slipknot’s world domination drumming on everything from their debut, 1996’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. until 2010’s (sic)nesses.

Following Slipknot, Jordison continued to be productive, forming a slew of other successful bands including Murderdolls, Vimic, Scar The Martyr and Sinsaenum.

Marking the 20th anniversary of Slipknot's seminal debut album, Jordison wrote in 2020: “It’s almost hard to believe how these years have flown by like blast beats. That album was and will always be some of the absolute best memories of my life. There’s nothing out there quite like it, and what it did for all of us and the Metal world. It made all of our dreams come true, and the overall reaction from the fans almost collapsed venues and stadiums worldwide. We didn’t expect it, but it absolutely exploded!”