WEDNESDAY 13 On Necrophaze: Antidote EP - "We Had A Couple Of Extra Tracks"

The latest installment to the Wednesday 13 catalog has arrived! Necrophaze: Antidote is out now on Nuclear Blast Records. Download / listen to the four song EP at this location.

A quote from the Duke of Spook, himself: "While recording the last record we had a couple of extra tracks that we didn’t know what to do with; re-recorded versions of two songs from my former band Frankenstein Drag Queens, and two cover songs. The idea of putting out an EP tied in with Necrophaze with these songs seemed like the best way to get them out to the fans. The new recorded version of 'Screwdriver' is as loud and energetic as the original from 1998. 'Your Mother Still Sucks Cocks In Hell' was another classic that needed to be heard again."

Tracklisting:

"Your Mother Still Sucks Cocks In Hell"

"Screwdriver 2 - The Return"

"Devil Inside" (Inxs cover)

"Films" (Gary Numan cover featuring Calico Cooper)

Necrophaze: Antidote was recorded and mixed by Michael Spreitzer, with artwork by Jonny Bush.

"Devil Inside" video:

"Films" audio: