WEDNESDAY 13 Performs MURDERDOLLS Australian Tour Announced For February 2024

Wednesday 13 and his current band – which features former Murderdolls alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley – will be performing a full set of Murderdolls songs, taken from the band’s celebrated 2002 debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, and their triumphant 2010 return, Women And Children Last, which won them the Revolver Golden Gods Comeback Of The Year Award.

Amid a 2002 musical landscape full of baggy pants, backwards caps and tracksuit pants rose a metallic glam punk band that defied the prevailing trends and brought back hard and fast rock ’n roll. Murderdolls dug up the corpse of rock, defiled it and injected pure unadulterated undead life back into it. And it was glorious!

Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls and its successor, Women And Children Last, were like nothing else. Fast and dirty, raw and macabre. Drawing lyrical inspiration from classic horror, each track is full of tongue-in-cheek horror done to perfection. Led by horror-punk icon, Wednesday 13 and the late great Joey Jordison, Murderdolls slithered their way to the top of the horrendous heights of rock amassing a colossal cult-following along the way.

The sinister, sneering vocals, huge hooks, gang vocal choruses, pounding rhythms and some of the best riffs ever penned, the Murderdolls wrote songs for arenas and played them in theatres, making their adrenaline-fuelled odes to darkness that much more thrilling.

For the first time in well over a decade, Murderdolls frontman and songwriter, Wednesday 13, will resurrect his songs from the twisted depths of their dual album discography and unleash an unforgettable set when they descend on Australia, breathing fire into the raucous anthems that have defined an entire subculture.

Wednesday 13 comments: "After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs. We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn’t get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey’s house and discussed plans and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans, We will be performing tracks from both Murderdolls albums on this upcoming tour and celebrating the legacy of the band."

Australian tour dates are as follows:

February

2 - The Triffid - Brisbane

3 - The Metro - Sydney

4 - Max Watts - Melbourne

6 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide

7 - Rosemount Hotel - Perth

Tickets go on sale Thursday July 27 at 9.00am local time via ThePhoenix.au.