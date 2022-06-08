WEDNESDAY 13 Reveals Release Date For New Album, Announces 20 Years Of Fear Part 2 Tour Dates
June 8, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Wednesday 13 will release his as yet untitled ninth studio album on October 7th via Napalm Records. This shall be preceeded by a new single coming in August.
In live news, W13 continues to delight fans with the confirmation of the second leg of the 20 Years Of Fear Tour - Featuring A Career-Spanning Setlist. The North American routing is as listed:
September
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Labor Day Party
7 - El Paso, TX - Rock House
8 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Sports Cafe
9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights
10 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live/sphinx Club
11 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
14 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live
16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
17 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
18 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
24 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts
25 - Stroudburg, PA - Sherman Lite
26 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourne
30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows
October
1 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
3 - Boston, MA - Sonia
4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles
6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
7 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
11 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room
12 - Chicago, IL - Wc Social Club
14 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s
15 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
16 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex
17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock
21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d
22 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues