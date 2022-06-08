WEDNESDAY 13 Reveals Release Date For New Album, Announces 20 Years Of Fear Part 2 Tour Dates

Wednesday 13 will release his as yet untitled ninth studio album on October 7th via Napalm Records. This shall be preceeded by a new single coming in August.

In live news, W13 continues to delight fans with the confirmation of the second leg of the 20 Years Of Fear Tour - Featuring A Career-Spanning Setlist. The North American routing is as listed:

September

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Labor Day Party

7 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

8 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Sports Cafe

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights

10 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live/sphinx Club

11 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

14 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live

16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

17 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

18 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

24 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

25 - Stroudburg, PA - Sherman Lite

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourne

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows

October

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

3 - Boston, MA - Sonia

4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles

6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

7 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

11 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room

12 - Chicago, IL - Wc Social Club

14 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

15 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

16 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

22 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues