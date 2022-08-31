WEDNESDAY 13 Shares Behind The Scenes Photos From New Video Shoot

"Yesterday (August 30th) we completed filming two new music videos from our upcoming album Horrifier, out on October 7th on Napalm Records," says Wednesday 13.

"The next video and single 'Insides Out' will be available September 8th, followed by the third single / video 'Good Day To Be A Bad Guy' coming October 5th."

Check out some behind the scenes photos of the videos, filmed and directed by Vicente Cordero:

Heavy horror punk icon, Wednesday 13, has slithered his way to the top of the horrendous heights of rock, punk and metal with his electrifying solo music and as frontman of renowned horror punk supergroup, Murderdolls, amassing a colossal cult-following along the way. On October 7th, the undisputed harbinger of metal horror returns, following up on 2019’s acclaimed Necrophaze with Horrifier - a brand new slathering of 11 terrifyingly grim and groovy anthems to get blood pumping and brains melting.

Showcasing a blend of styles plucked from the band’s 20-year career, Horrifier weaves an underlying sonic thread reminiscent of Wednesday 13’s roots – a raucous blend of ballistic metal and macabre heavy rock that’ll have new and diehard fans alike ascending from the depths. As always, various tracks on the album are inspired by classic horror flicks, this time circling cult-favorite slasher John Carpenter’s Halloween and the iconic Christine supernatural thrillers.

Get a first listen to Horrifier with the album's first single, "You're So Hideous", out now and accompanied by an Exorcist-inspired official music video. The track stuns with danceable '90s sonic flavor, a sing-a-long chorus and an unforgettable lead riff that is sure to be heard at venues this fall.

Wednesday 13 says about "You're So Hideous": “'You’re So Hideous' is such a catchy track and it’s one of the very first ones I wrote for the album. Lyrically, it’s a modern day Medusa story… Beware the stare into her eyes. The music video was of course inspired by the Exorcist film and was a lot of fun recreating that."

Wednesday 13’s ninth full-length album kicks off with eerie introductory track “Severed” before careening into one of the band’s heaviest songs ever recorded, the massive, slow and low “Insides Out”, accented by hair-raising guitar leads and slithering vocals. The aggressive, industrial-edged “Exhume and Devour” and warning sing-a-long single “You’re so Hideous” pick up the pace with danceable '90s sonic vigor, while surefire hit “Good Day To Be A Bad Guy” aces the pure horror punk spirit of Murderdolls as a downright blissful tongue-in-cheek earworm that’ll seep into the listener’s head on repeat.

John Carpenter’s Halloween inspired anthem “Return To Haddonfield” convinces with marching gang vocals and a searing metallic guitar solo before the pace picks up again on fast-riffing, mosh-ready title track “Horrifier”. Southern-fried metal tinged “Hell Is Coming” is one of the album’s best displays of stylistic versatility, accented by an impressively commanding vocal performance while pumping out a thrash-worthy breakdown and blues rock solo.

“Halfway To The Grave” sees the band echoing '80s flavor accented by memorable leads and imploring lyrics before leading into the charging Christine themed album standout “Christine: Fury in the Night”, featuring pounding drums, an unforgettable hook and a transfixing guitar lead that quite literally drives. Horrifier closes with its most heartfelt track, “The Other Side” – a personal ode Wednesday 13 penned about the sudden loss of his mother, as well as former Murderdolls bandmate Joey Jordison – but that also shines as a vital anthem made further pertinent after recent years of intense worldwide loss and reflection.

Horrifier was produced and recorded by Wednesday 13 with mixing and mastering by Brent Clawson, and features stunning album artwork by Jonny Bush. A dynamic journey into the 20-year career-spanning sound of Wednesday 13, Horrifier revitalizes with something for every listener to latch onto – boasting intensely fun horror punk energy with gruesome metallic attitude.

Wednesday 13 offers about Horrifier: "The last three releases have seen the band explore new ground with heavier songs, drums, and vocals. Coming out of the Covid crisis, I promised I would not release a sad, depressing record. I wanted to make a fun, horror themed rock record that would be reminiscent of the first few Wednesday 13 records. The new album is a fun, fast-paced, thriller."

Horrifier will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shirt - Napalm RoW Mailorder Only

- 1LP Gatefold Splatter Red/White/Black w/ Ouija Board incl. Planchette - Napalm Mailorder Only, limited to 500 worldwide

- Digital Album

Pre-order Horrifier here.

Horrifier tracklisting:

"Severed"

"Insides Out"

"Exhume And Devour"

"You're So Hideous"

"Good Day To Be A Bad Guy"

"Return To Haddonfield"

"Horrifier"

"Hell Is Coming"

"Halfway To The Grave"

"Christine: Fury IN The Night"

"The Other Side"

"You're So Hideous" video:

Wednesday 13 will thrill audiences across North America on his “20 Years Of Fear” tour this fall, featuring a career spanning setlist. Beginning September 4 in Los Angeles, CA, the tour will run across the United States and Canada for nearly two months, coming to an end back in Anaheim, CA on October 23. Tickets and VIP experiences are on sale now.

Confirmed North American dates for W13's 20 Years Of Fear Tour:

September

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Rainbow Labor Day Party

7 - El Paso, TX - Rock House

8 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Sports Cafe

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights

10 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live/sphinx Club

11 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

14 - Cincinatti, OH - Riverfront Live

16 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

17 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

18 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

23 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

24 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts

25 - Stroudburg, PA - Sherman Lite

26 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Bourne

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows

October

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

3 - Boston, MA - Sonia

4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles

6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

7 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

8 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

11 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room

12 - Chicago, IL - Wc Social Club

14 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

15 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

16 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

22 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues