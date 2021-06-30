WEDNESDAY 13 - Tickets On Sale Now For Halloween Crusade Of Blood UK Tour 2021 With SUMO CYCO And SICK N' BEAUTIFUL

Wednesday 13, The Duke of Spook and his band of devilish ghouls are set to hit the road once again this October for the Halloween Crusade Of Blood Tour, their first UK headline run in over five years. Wednesday's theatrical live shows are the stuff of legend, so you won't want to miss his brand new stage show.

Excited for their return to these shores for an extensive 16-date run, Wednesday says: "Unleash the wolves!! We’re coming back to the UK with a brand new headline tour and stage show this fall. I’m so excited to finally get back on the road after this nightmare of a year with the pandemic. This is the first headline UK tour in over five years! I can’t wait to get back on the UK stages again and be with our fans."

Tickets are on sale here. Full itinerary detailed below. Support comes from Sumo Cyco and Sick N' Beautiful.

Tour dates:

October

26 - The Depo - Plymouth, UK

27 - Old Fire Station - Bournemouth, UK

28 - Electric Ballroom - London, UK

29 - Key Club - Leeds, UK

30 - Sin City - Swansea, UK

31 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham, UK

November

2 - Club Academy - Manchester, UK

3 - Riverside - Newcastle, UK

4 - Cathouse - Glasgow, UK

6 - O2 Academy 2 - Leicester, UK

7 - Waterfront - Norwich, UK

8 - The Live Rooms - Chester, UK

9 - O2 Academy - Oxford, UK

10 - Craufurd Arms - Milton Keynes, UK

12 - Sugarmill - Stoke On Trent, UK

14 - Trinity - Bristol, UK