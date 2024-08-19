WEDNESDAY 13 To Appear At Famous Monsters Fest In September 2024

"NYC, NJ, PA. I’m making may way to the Famous Monsters Festival this September on FRIDAY THE 13th, 14th, & 15th," states Wednesday 13.

"I will be attending ALL 3 days signing and selling Wednesday 13 merchandise. There will be a photo op on Saturday and Sunday with me in full stage clothes and makeup. Come by and say HELL-O."

Famous Monsters Fest runs September 13, 2024 to September 15, 2024 at Valley Forge Casino Resort, located at 1160 1st Avenue in King Of Prussia, PA. Tickets and further information can be found here.

(Photo credit: Stephen Jensen at F3 Studios)