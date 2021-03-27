WEDNESDAY 13 To Release Necrophaze: Antidote EP In April
March 27, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Wednesday 13 will release Necrophaze: Antidote - a four song digital EP - to all streaming services on April 16th via Nuclear Blast Records.
A preview of the Antidote cover art, as well as the tracklisting, can be seen below.
"Your Mother Still Sucks Cocks In Hell"
"Screwdriver 2 - The Return"
"Devil Inside" (Inxs cover)
"Films" (Gary Numan cover featuring Calico Cooper)
Necrophaze: Antidote was recorded and mixed by Michael Spreitzer, with artwork by Jonny Bush.
"Devil Inside" video:
"Films" audio:
(Photo by Jeremy Saffer)