WEDNESDAY 13 To Release Necrophaze: Antidote EP In April

Wednesday 13 will release Necrophaze: Antidote - a four song digital EP - to all streaming services on April 16th via Nuclear Blast Records.

A preview of the Antidote cover art, as well as the tracklisting, can be seen below.

"Your Mother Still Sucks Cocks In Hell"

"Screwdriver 2 - The Return"

"Devil Inside" (Inxs cover)

"Films" (Gary Numan cover featuring Calico Cooper)

Necrophaze: Antidote was recorded and mixed by Michael Spreitzer, with artwork by Jonny Bush.

"Devil Inside" video:

"Films" audio:

(Photo by Jeremy Saffer)