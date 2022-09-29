WEDNESDAY 13 - Tonight's Show In Atlantic City Cancelled

Wednesday 13 was supposed to headline Bourre in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight, September 29th. Unfortunately, that show has been cancelled. Here's the reason why:

"Sorry Atlantic City NJ. Our bus broke down on the way to the show. We are still stuck off the highway waiting to have our bus repaired. This sucks for all of us. Sorry for anyone that was planning on seeing us tonight.~Wednesday"

Remaining dates on W13's 20 Years Of Fear Tour are as listed:

September

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Meadows

October

1 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

3 - Boston, MA - Sonia

4 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5 - Quebec City, QC - L’anti Bar & Spectacles

6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

7 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

8 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

9 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

11 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Asylum Room

12 - Chicago, IL - Wc Social Club

14 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

15 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

16 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live Annex

17 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

18 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d

22 - Palmdale, CA - Transplant Brewing Co

23 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues

25 - Reno, NV - Virginia St Brewhouse

27 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

28 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

29 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

The Duke of Spook, Wednesday 13, recently revealed another taste of his hotly anticipated ninth studio album Horrifier, in the shape of "Insides Out". One of, if not the heaviest tracks of his career, the gory cut is accompanied by an equally gruesome video and arrives in the wake of addictive first single, "You're So Hideous".

Wednesday 13 tells us: “Our latest single 'Insides Out' is a very heavy song, so it only made sense to make a video to match the sound! Torture and violence is the main theme of this song, and we continue along the lines of the last music video with another horror movie theme here too."

Showcasing a blend of styles plucked from the band’s 20-year career, Horrifier weaves an underlying sonic thread reminiscent of Wednesday 13’s roots – a raucous blend of ballistic metal and macabre heavy rock that’ll have new and diehard fans alike ascending from the depths. As always, various tracks on the album are inspired by classic horror flicks, this time circling cult-favorite slasher John Carpenter’s Halloween and the iconic Christine supernatural thrillers.

Horrifier was produced and recorded by Wednesday 13 with mixing and mastering by Brent Clawson, and features stunning album artwork by Jonny Bush. A dynamic journey into the 20-year career-spanning sound of Wednesday 13, Horrifier revitalizes with something for every listener to latch onto – boasting intensely fun horror punk energy with gruesome metallic attitude.

Wednesday 13 offers about Horrifier: "The last three releases have seen the band explore new ground with heavier songs, drums, and vocals. Coming out of the Covid crisis, I promised I would not release a sad, depressing record. I wanted to make a fun, horror themed rock record that would be reminiscent of the first few Wednesday 13 records. The new album is a fun, fast-paced, thriller."

Horrifier will be released on October 7th via Napalm Records in the following formats:

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digisleeve + Shirt - Napalm RoW Mailorder Only

- 1LP Gatefold Splatter Red/White/Black w/ Ouija Board incl. Planchette - Napalm Mailorder Only, limited to 500 worldwide

- Digital Album

Pre-order Horrifier here.

Horrifier tracklisting:

"Severed"

"Insides Out"

"Exhume And Devour"

"You're So Hideous"

"Good Day To Be A Bad Guy"

"Return To Haddonfield"

"Horrifier"

"Hell Is Coming"

"Halfway To The Grave"

"Christine: Fury IN The Night"

"The Other Side"

"You're So Hideous" video:

(Photo - Stephen Jensen at F3 Studios)