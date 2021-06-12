WEEDEATER Announces Summer US Tour
June 12, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Cape Fear metal trio Weedeater are hitting the road in August with support from Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucett. The trek will kick off in Greensboro, NC on August 5 and will conclude in Asheville, NC on August 20. Tickets are available now and all dates can be found below.
August
5 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
6 - Savannah, GA - El Rocko Lounge
7- Orlando, FL - Wills Pub
8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
10 - Mobile, AL - Alabama Music Box
11 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar
12 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown Boom Boom Room
13 - Dallas, TX - Trees
14 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
15 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
16 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street OKC
18 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
19 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room
20 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall
(Photo - Scott Kinkade)