WEEDEATER Announces Summer US Tour

Cape Fear metal trio Weedeater are hitting the road in August with support from Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucett. The trek will kick off in Greensboro, NC on August 5 and will conclude in Asheville, NC on August 20. Tickets are available now and all dates can be found below.

August

5 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

6 - Savannah, GA - El Rocko Lounge

7- Orlando, FL - Wills Pub

8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

10 - Mobile, AL - Alabama Music Box

11 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar

12 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown Boom Boom Room

13 - Dallas, TX - Trees

14 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

15 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

16 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street OKC

18 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

19 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

20 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)