June 12, 2021, 41 minutes ago

WEEDEATER Announces Summer US Tour

Cape Fear metal trio Weedeater are hitting the road in August with support from Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucett. The trek will kick off in Greensboro, NC on August 5 and will conclude in Asheville, NC on August 20. Tickets are available now and all dates can be found below.

August
5 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger 
6 - Savannah, GA - El Rocko Lounge 
7-  Orlando, FL - Wills Pub 
8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum 
10 - Mobile, AL - Alabama Music Box
11 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar 
12 - Lafayette, LA - Freetown Boom Boom Room 
13 - Dallas, TX - Trees 
14 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group 
15 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well 
16 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street OKC
18 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall 
19 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room 
20 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall  

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)

 



