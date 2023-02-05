WEIGHT OF EMPTINESS Release New Single / Lyric Video "Wolves"

"Wolves" is the first single from the album Withered Paradigma by the Chilean band Weight Of Emptiness, which will be released worldwide via Sliptrick Records on March 7th.

"The magnificent process of evolution, the hopeful visualization of a future full of benefits that our enviable intellect offers us and, like it, separates us from the 'animal'... or not? In 'Wolves', it tells of that moment in life when the wild animal in us gets out of control, and we are only guided by the primordial instincts of the beast, breaking any paradigm assigned to our perfect societies or the status quo, that animal force that has raised nations and that in packs, are the true and only meaning of the rebellion... listen to the howls within you... listen to your inner wolf!"

Withered Paradigma artwork and tracklisting:

"Mutrümtun (The Calling)"

"Defrosting"

"0440"

"Wolves"

"Vital End"

"Beyond The Marinas"

"Black State Council"

"Storm Within"

"Oblivion Collector"

"Solstice Haze"

"The Awakening"

For further details, visit WeightOfEmptiness.com.