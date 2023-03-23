WEIGHT OF EMPTINESS Release Video For "Defrosting"

Chilean metal group Weight Of Emptiness have released a video for the song "Defrosting", taken from their new album Withered Paradogma, released March 7th, 2023 via Sliptrick Records.

Weight Of Emptiness released this statement: "When our true essence manages to thaw the ice walls of the soul, we can be ourselves and face the challenge of controlling our own life, without the heavy burdens imposed by society or the rigid standards of upbringing. That also happens on a social scale, and the people also begin to understand where they want to go and where they come from. 'Defrosting' invites the listener to defrost the soul and look towards our roots to find a path in the future."

Withered Paradogma artwork and tracklisting:

"Mutrümtun (The Calling)"

"Defrosting"

"0440"

"Wolves"

"Vital End"

"Beyond The Marinas"

"Black State Council"

"Storm Within"

"Oblivion Collector"

"Solstice Haze"

"The Awakening"

For further details, visit WeightOfEmptiness.com.