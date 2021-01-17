Weird Indie Games You Need to Know About

We are living in the age of Indie games that are going viral soon after their developers release them. In the 21st century, the weirder the indie game, the more likely it is to be popular. However, number of online casinos is rising too and you can have a lot of fun in casiplay casino.

The most special thing about Indie games is that developers make them without the use of heavy software systems or facilities. These games usually consist of only a small studio production or teams of a couple of game developers.

These games manage to intertwine different genres. Furthermore, they accomplish in touching subjects of more complex scenarios. . In this article, we will discuss some of the best Indie games that you need to know about.

Cave Story

This game came out in 2004; this year was the beginning year of the Indie game storm. The most fascinating thing about this game is that only one developer made this game. This game is a prime example of how single-developer games can become more popular than high budget games. This game is a simulation of one person who has total control of the outcomes, a single-player game for the ages. This game is just weird as it is delightful; the developer built the world in this game with amazing attention to detail. Along with the main characters, this game has plenty of other weird and robotic characters that help you along the way.

The Binding of Isaac

This game involves randomly inserting you into different maps and rooms. It uses a biblical story as its primary frame of influence. Therefore, you will find how impressively this game can depict religious themes and imagery. This game is incredibly addicting and forces you to engage in it despite all the ferociousness and weirdness that it has.

Super Meat Boy

This game has an incredibly difficult game-play and diverts all the emphases of difficult obstacles and getting past them. This is game is arguably one of the most popular indie games that came out in the indie game era. The little meaty and fleshy character, throughout the gaming industry and reminds people of sheer frustration and anger because of how difficult this game is. Nevertheless, this game brings a new level of challenges for indie game lovers. The level of focus, precision, and dexterity you need to finish this game is unbelievable.

The Messenger

Need to know about this game because unlike the rest this game is not as popular as the rest. The thing that makes this game weird is how well it manages to go through graphic transitions in the middle of the game. It is a ninja fighting game, which displays the old and the new type of graphic styles while you are playing it. It gives you the ultimate experience of both the new generation games along with a glimpse of the past. It has nice controls and amazing combat mechanics. The storyline of the game involves the expansion of the world. Not to mention, this game has an incredible soundtrack.

Enter the Gungeon

The best part about this weird indie game is the use of guns. This game has an enormous array of guns. It provides you the chance to shoot at enemies and doge them at the same time. The two-dimensional game-play and the swift mobility of the character bring more excitement to this game. Let us not forget the hilarious plot of the whole game. The goal of the game is to find a gun that lets you eliminate the past and win over the enemies.