Welcome To Rockville 2024 - Music Schedule, Festival Experiences, Food & Beverage Offerings Announced

Welcome To Rockville producer Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the music schedule, festival experiences, and food and beverage highlights for the May 9-12 destination event at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Welcome To Rockville kicks off the festival season with its most powerful collection of artists yet, including headliners Mötley Crüe & Disturbed (Thursday), Limp Bizkit & Jelly Roll (Friday), Foo Fighters & Queens of the Stone Age (Saturday) and Slipknot & Evanescence (Sunday), along with Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet, Falling In Reverse, A Day To Remember, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Omens, The Offspring, Mudvayne, Koe Wetzel, Stone Temple Pilots, Primus, Cypress Hill, Sum 41, a rare appearance by Mr. Bungle, and many others.

A limited number of Welcome To Rockville passes, camping options and hotel bundles are still available at WelcomeToRockville.com.

The music schedule for the 13th year of Welcome To Rockville can be found here. Attendees can create a personalized festival schedule with alerts and find all Welcome To Rockville details via the festival’s official mobile app, presented by Lyte, which is available for download here.

In addition to 150 music artists and five stages during the four-day event, Welcome To Rockville also offers unique pop-up activations, artwork installations, partner experiences, award-winning spirits, and delectable eats.

Welcome To Rockville 2024 will mark the debut of the Blackened Burger Bar Pop-Up, a collaboration between celebrity chef Chris Santos, Metallica, and Blackened Whiskey Master Distiller & Blender, Rob Dietrich. The BLACKENED Burger Bar will offer three mouthwatering custom burgers and signature Blackened cocktails crafted exclusively for festival attendees.

The Dive is another new attraction at Welcome To Rockville this year. The ultimate dive bar experience features all-day karaoke with the opportunity for fans to connect, unwind, and immerse themselves in the spirit of rock 'n' roll.

Welcome To Rockville beverage experiences and lounges include: Bud Light Backyard with a great photo opp moment, Blue Chair Bay Rum Presents Heavy Tiki Bar, IcyBreeze’s Chill Zone, BeatBox Beverages, Caduceus Wine Garden, featuring Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, Craft Beer Bar, Jack Daniel’s Shaded Bars, and The Blackened Whiskey Bar (featuring the super premium blend of straight bourbons and ryes created by the late, legendary Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and the almighty Metallica).

Welcome To Rockville will also feature a wide variety of food and beverage options curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP’s affiliate concessionaire which are highlighted in the festival mobile app, and include dietary restriction listings from gluten free, vegan and vegetarian offerings.

Visit welcometorockville.com/experiences for a complete description of festival experiences.