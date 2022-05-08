WELLBORN ROAD Releases Official Music Video For Cover Of ZZ TOP Classic “Beer Drinkers And Hell Raisers”

Houston, TX based hard rock band Wellborn Road has released the official music video for their heavy cover of the 1980 ZZ TOP classic, “Beer Drinkers And Hell Raisers”.

“We feel like 'Beer Drinkers And Hell Raisers' was meant for us to cover. This is our gift to our fans, The Brew Crew. It was fun to do. Plus, it’s ZZ Top, the embodiment of Texas music, so of course, being from Texas, we had to pay tribute to them!” - Wellborn Road

Wellborn Road has shared the stage with: Drowning Pool, All Hail The Yeti, Skinlab, Pissing Razors, Shattered Sun, Buckcherry, Pop Evil, Taproot, Powerman 5000, and Kill Devil Hill, to name but a few.

Catch Wellborn Road live at the following shows:

June

11 - Acadia - Houston, TX

July

8 - Grand Stafford - Bryan, TX

9 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX

August

6 - Come And Take It - Austin, TX

20 - Anderson Mill Pub - Austin, TX