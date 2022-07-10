WENDY DIO Blows Out Candles For RONNIE JAMES DIO’s 80th Birthday; Video

Today, July 10 would have been Ronnie James Dio’s 80th birthday. To celebrate the milestone birthday, the legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, California hosted At The Rainbow In The Dark, a special event for Dio’s family, friends, and fans on July 7.

SiriusXM host Eddie Trunk hosted the event as Dio’s wife and longtime manager Wendy Dio, former bandmates Vinny Appice, Jeff Pilson, Scott Warren, and Simon Wright, King’s X frontman Dug Pinnick and former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach were in attendance.

The official Ronnie James Dio social media pages commented: “A fantastic night celebrating Ronnie’s 80th Birthday, along with the release of the two new versions of Holy Diver. A big thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us at the Rainbow Bar & Grill.”

Check out a video below of Wendy Dio blowing out candles for Ronnie’s birthday: