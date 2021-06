Wett Cherry and former Steel Mountain Crossing guitarist, Dennis DiNunzio, have released their new EP, out now via Dragon City Demo. Listen below, and get your copy of the EP here.

Says the band: "We are incredibly excited to announce the release of a brand new Wett Cherry EP. The EP includes 3 classic AC/DC songs."

Tracklisting:

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Down Payment Blues"

"Ride On"