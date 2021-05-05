WETT CHERRY Release New Single "Get Me High"; Audio

Wett Cherry have released their new single, "Get Me High". Get the song here, and listen below.

With the lineup of Andy Jaggs (vocals), Dennis D (lead guitar), Bobby Hahm (bass), and Kevin Grisso (drums), they are more of a straight up street glam band in the style of Mötley Crüe, Poison and Hanoi Rocks.

Their first gig was played at a local festival in New York City, taking inspiration from such acts as early KISS, Sweet and Alice Cooper. After the release of their self-financed single "Voodoo Queen", they signed to an independent label. Their debut record was released soon after named Virgin which then was followed by more shows and an ever increasing fan-base notably in Japan.