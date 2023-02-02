We’ve Had The True Meaning Of THE CARS Classic "My Best Friend's Girl" Backwards From The Start; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Explains (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up... It’s the story of a song that never really got its due when it was released as a single. 'My Best Friend's Girl' by The Cars… Yeah, sure it was a Top 40 hit, but not by much. And yet, I don’t think anyone today could deny that this song is an absolute classic rock staple. It’s also a signature song from a debut record so strong that honestly, it could have been released as a greatest hits album. Written by Rik Ocasek with vocal help by Benjamin Orr, this song, along with 'Just What I Needed', lit up radio in 1978 and we’ve had the meaning of the song backwards from the start. Up next, the story of a 70s classic by a band that balanced punk, new wave, power pop, and rock."