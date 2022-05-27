What Happened After IRON MAIDEN Legends PAUL DI’ANNO And STEVE HARRIS Met After 30 Years? Take A Look!

It was a memorable moment in heavy metal history on May 22nd in the Zagreb, Croatia when after 30 years, Iron Maiden legends Paul Di'Anno and Steve Harris reunited just before the band’s show at Zagreb Arena! But what followed after the meeting has been a mystery… until now! Paul Di'Anno watched the their show, which he saw only twice more after 1981, and on his Facebook profile he praised the band and their performance at the first concert of the 2022 Legacy Of The Beast World Tour. A day later, Steve Harris had the opportunity to receive a special DVD single by Paul's new band Warhorse, with serial number 111, presented to him by Stjepan Juras, a fan and writer who has caree for Paul throughout his stay in Croatia. Steve gladly received this DVD single and said he is looking forward to listening to new songs.





This special DVD single has been released in just 666 copies and over 450 copies have sold in less than a week. All proceeds from the sale go to Paul Di'Anno's treatment, ie the cost of three surgeries after which Paul Di'Anno should be able to stand on his feet after seven years in a wheelchair. If you want to help the legendary singer and, like Steve Harris, enjoy the new Warhorse DVD single, click here.

Di'Anno sang on Iron Maiden's legendary first two albums, Iron Maiden and Killers. Di'Anno has spent the last few months in the Croatian capital receiving lymphatic drainage treatment ahead of upcoming knee surgery.







Watch video of the touching meeting below:





Photo by: Stjepan Juras

Video author: Violeta Juras

Photo by: Stjepan Juras

Video author: Violeta Juras