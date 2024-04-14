What If AUDIOSLAVE Wrote "Superstition" By STEVIE WONDER? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has teamed up with vocalist / fellow YouTuber Anthony Vincent (Ten Second Songs) and shared their take on what would happen if Audioslave wrote the Stevie Wonder hit, "Superstition". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

Check out more Moonic Productions covers below.

If AC/DC wrote "We Will Rock You"

If Linkin Park wrote "Losing My Religion"

If Slayer wrote "Careless Whisper"