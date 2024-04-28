What If BLACK SABBATH Wrote "Jolene" By DOLLY PARTON? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Black Sabbath wrote the Dolly Parton classic, "Jolene". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

Black Sabbath's online shop was recently updated with a new 420 Sweet Leaf collection. Merchandise includes a hoodie, a tie-dye T-shirt, a Sweet Leaf grinder, Black Sabbath rolling papers, a Sweet Leaf rolling tray, a Sweet Leaf Zippo lighter, and more.

