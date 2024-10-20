What If KORN Wrote "Master Of Puppets" By METALLICA? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Korn wrote the Metallica classic "Master Of Puppets". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

Metallica recently released the official live video for the 72 Seasons album track, "You Must Burn!", filmed at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 27. Watch below:

Videos for "No Leaf Clover" and "Of Wolf And Man", from Metallica's September 27 concert in Mexico City, can be viewed below: