What If QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Wrote "Everlong" By FOO FIGHTERS? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Queens Of The Stone Age wrote the Foo Fighters hit, "Everlong". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

The Foo Fighters performed at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX on May 1st as the kick-off show for their Everything Or Nothing At All tour. Going into the band's classic tune, "My Hero", frontman Dave Grohl dedicated the song to late Pantera guitarist, Dimebag Darrell Abbott

Grohl: "This one's everybody. Actually, you know what? Since we're here in Dallas, I'm gonna dedicate this one to an old friend who lived around here. His name was 'Dimebag' Darrell. How about that? Let's hear it for Darrell. It's called 'My Hero'."