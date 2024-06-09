What If RAMMSTEIN Wrote "I'm Too Sexy" By RIGHT SAID FRED? (Video)
June 9, 2024, 46 minutes ago
Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Rammstein write the Right Said Fred 1991 hit, "I'm Too Sexy". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.
Rammstein kicked off their 2024 Europe Stadium Tour on May 11th in Prague, Czech Republic at Airport Letňany. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Ramm 4" (first time since 2019)
"Links 2-3-4"
"Keine Lust" (first time since 2019)
"Sehnsucht"
"Asche Zu Asche (first time since 2013)
"Mein Herz Brennt"
"Puppe"
"Wiener Blut" (first time since 2013)
"Zeit"
"Deutschland"
"Radio"
"Mein Teil"
"Du Hast"
"Sonne"
Encore:
"Engel"
"Ausländer"
"Du Riechst So Gut"
"Pussy"
Encore 2:
"Rammstein"
"Ich Will"
"Adieu"
Rammstein's 2024 European tour schedule is as follows::
June
11 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic
15 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
18 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark
19 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark **
23 - Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
27 - Ostend, Belgium - Park Nieuwe Koers
28 - Ostend, Belgium - Park Nieuwe Koers **
July
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valbyparken
6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Valbyparken **
11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park **
12 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park **
17 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
18 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Wörthersee Stadion
21 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena (Campovolo)
26 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena
27 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena
29 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena **
30 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena **
31 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins-Arena **