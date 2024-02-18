What If RAMMSTEIN Wrote "The Bad Touch" By BLOODHOUND GANG? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Rammstein wrote the Bloodhound Gang hit "The Bad Touch". Check it out below, get the full version via his Patreon page here.

Check out more Moonic Productions covers below.

If AC/DC wrote "We Will Rock You"

If System Of A Down wrote "Livin' La Vida Loca"

Is Slayer wrote "Careless Whisper"