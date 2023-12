Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Six Feet Under wrote "Jingle Bells". Check it out below, get the full version via his Patreon page here.

Check out more Moonic Productions covers below.

If Metallica wrote "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go"

If Pantera wrote "Nothing Compares 2 U"

If Sepultura wrote "Ice Ice Baby"