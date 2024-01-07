What If SLAYER Wrote "Cotton Eye Joe" By REDNEX? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Pantera wrote the Rednex hit, "Cotton Eye Joe", from 1994. Check it out below, get the full version via his Patreon page here.

Check out more Moonic Productions covers below.

If Metallica wrote "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go"

If Pantera wrote "Nothing Compares 2 U"

If Sepultura wrote "Ice Ice Baby"