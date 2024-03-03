What If SLAYER Wrote "Jump" By VAN HALEN? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Slayer wrote Van Halen's iconic hit, "Jump". Check it out below, get the full version via his Patreon page here.

For the first time since the band wrapped the last concert of its Final World Tour back in November 2019, Slayer - Tom Araya/ bass & vocals, guitarists Kerry King and Gary Holt, and Paul Bostaph on drums - recently announced they will return to the stage this fall, headlining two major festivals, Riot Fest and Louder Than Life.

“Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans,” said Araya, “and to be honest, we have missed that.” Added King, "Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them."

Days after the announcement, Araya's wife Sandra defended the band's decision to reunite for the shows via social media:

"Let's clarify for the trolls: Tom was done with playing. I have harassed him for over a year. He agreed FINALLY. We shared that news with Slayer's awesome managers and they did the rest! So yes, without Tom it wouldn't have happened.. Without me bugging him it wouldn't have happened. But go ahead with your drama! I, however, will be enjoying a few shows and I'm thankful he loves me and the fans enough to do this".

Previously, Gary Holt's wife, Lisa, took to social media to defend the band's decision to reunite.

Says Lisa: "Yes, it's true... and an exciting adventure for the band and fans! To all the people saying "they are liars", "they must have ran out of money", "its not Slayer without so and so"... I have an idea for you all... DON'T GO... and for all the people who did go to the final tour dates and enjoyed it... awesome!! This isn't a "TOUR" it's some dates... and GREAT NEWS!!! And everyone that thinks they know all the inside info... you can't possibly know. So just enjoy the fact that this amazing band will play some amazing shows this year... go or don't.. nobody cares!!!!!