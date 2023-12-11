What If SLAYER Wrote "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" By THE EURYTHMICS (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Slayer wrote The Eurhythmics classic "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)". Check it out below, get the full version via his Patreon page here.

Check out more Moonic Productions covers below.

If Rammstein wrote "Every Breath You Take"

If Metallica wrote "Smooth Criminal"

If Slayer wrote "Livin' On A Prayer"