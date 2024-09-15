What If SLAYER Wrote "The Flintstones" Theme Song? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Slayer wrote the theme song for The Flintstones. Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

Slayer are set to reunite for for three US dates this year - Chicago's Riot Fest (September 22nd), Louisville's Louder Than Life (September 27th), and Sacramento's Aftershock (October 10th).

Guitarist Kerry King is featured in a new interview with Nikki Blakk, in which he talks about the upcoming shows.

Asked if there will be rehearsals prior to the Slayer dates, King reveals, "Oh yeah. I saw the e-mail today. I think it's six, seven days, but full stage rehearsal, everything. 'Cause we haven't played in five years."

Where will the rehearsals take place? "It's a private facility," says Kerry. "I don't know much about it. It's in Nowheresville, Pennsylvania, and I'm gonna be fucking stranded for a week. But we'll be burning shit every day, so I'll be excited for a little bit."

Nikki then suggests to Kerry that he doesn't want to miss the pyro cues after all these years. "Yeah. And there'll be different ones," he reveals. "There's some things you've seen before, things you haven't seen before. It's definitely the biggest Slayer show that I've ever seen on paper."

When Nikki says the Slayer retirement tour "was pretty big,", King adds, "Yeah, I liked it. This is still bigger, but we're headlining big-ass festivals, so we've really gotta show up."

Asked how he chooses a setlist for the shows, Kerry answers, "I think I've already got it. It's tough. I worked on it... I probably made, like, three or four different ones before I landed on the one that I sent to everybody."

Watch the interview below: