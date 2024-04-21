What If SYSTEM OF A DOWN Wrote "Hips Don't Lie" By SHAKIRA? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if System Of A Down wrote the Shakira hit, "Hips Don't Lie". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

System Of A Down and Deftones have announced a special show at San Francisco’s historic Golden Gate Park. Special guests for the show are The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys, and Vowws.

The concert will take place on August 17, 2024. Sign up for their mailing list for presale access. General on-sale tickets go live on Friday, April 12 at 10 AM PT.

System Of A Down is due to headline Las Vegas’ Sick New World on April 27, 2024. This colossal lineup features over 65 artists across five stages, including Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Danny Elfman, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, and many more.