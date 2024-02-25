What If SYSTEM OF A DOWN Wrote "Macarena" By LOS DEL RIO? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if System Of A Down wrote the Los Del Rio hit, "Macarena". Check it out below, get the full version via his Patreon page here.

