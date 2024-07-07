What If SYSTEM OF A DOWN Wrote "True Colors" By CYNDI LAUPER? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if System Of A Down wrote the Cyndi Lauper hit, "True Colors". Check it out below, get the full version via Otu's Patreon page here.

Following a meteorically successful inaugural year in 2023, Sick New World returned to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 27 with an enormous collection of the world’s biggest hard rock, alternative, and up and coming artists.

Fan-filmed video of System Of A Down's headline show at Sick New World 2024 can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"X"

"Suite-Pee"

"Prison Song"

"Holy Mountains"

"Soldier Side" (intro)

"B.Y.O.B."

"Innervision" (first performance since 2019)

"Dreaming" (bridge)

"Needles"

"Deer Dance"

"Radio/Video"

"Bubbles" (first performance since 2015)

"CUBErt" (first performance since 2015)

"Hypnotize"

"ATWA"

"Bounce"

"Suggestions"

"Psycho"

"Chop Suey!"

"Lonely Day" (dedicated to Joey Jordison)

"Kill Rock 'n Roll" (first performance since 2017)

"Lost in Hollywood"

"Aerials"

"Genocidal Humanoidz"

"War?"

"Toxicity"

"Sugar"