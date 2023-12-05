What Music Does GENESIS Legend PHIL COLLINS Listen To? - "Other People's Stuff Has Got Marginal Interest For Me"; Video

In this classic interview from AXS TV, Phil Collins talks with Dan Rather about his early and current musical influences, how listening to Broadway musicals helped in his composing the soundtrack for Disney's Tarzan (including the Academy Award-winning "You'll Be In My Heart"), how he and other Genesis band members kept each other in check, and more on The Big Interview.

