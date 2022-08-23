What Music Genres Hit The Hardest In Online Gaming?

The latest figures have revealed that 26% of the world's population gamble. What’s more, the move towards online gaming and gambling - and the ability to enjoy our favorite games whenever and wherever we want - has meant that there are even more people tuning in.

The ease and convenience of online gaming isn’t the only reason why it’s so popular, however. In fact, now, individuals can enjoy a casino experience at home and they can even personalize that experience with the likes of music and soundtracks. But which genre of music is best? And is it true that some types of music could actually help you in the game? We reveal everything there is to know.

Pop

Pop music is a global favorite amongst individuals and many online casinos - mainly because this type of music is designed to be feel-good and energizing. Tunes are catchy, the words are memorable and some studies have even found that pop can enhance enjoyment. This makes it an ideal choice for those casino brands that are looking to provide a good time to their customers and keep them coming back for more, or even if you want to enhance your at-home atmosphere. You could even choose one of the popular gambling-themed songs like Lady Gaga’s Poker Face or Katy Perry’s Waking Up In Vegas to really get into the spirit.

Hip-hop

Hip-hop is another popular genre in the gaming industry. With songs often referring to dreams, goals and hard work, the lyrics can help inspire individuals to become a winner. What’s more, songs like Mo Money Mo Problems by The Notorious B.I.G and Vegas by Kendrick Lamar typically resonate with those who enjoy the hustle and bustle and dream of winning big. One study, called The Healing Power of Hip Hop, found that this type of music can create a community and build pride. It can connect our identity and purpose and also influence decisions about lives and lifestyles. This makes it a great choice for those looking for inspiration.



Rock

Perhaps the most common genre found in online casino games soundtracks is rock. Across the internet, there are also specific rock music-themed games including slots like The Osbournes, Jimi Hendrix, Guns N’Roses and Megadeth. But just why is rock music so popular in the gaming industry? Put simply, it’s fast-paced, fun and has a sense of rebellion and risk that pop music can’t replicate. There’s no denying that rock music can increase atmosphere and energy, helping individuals to feel pumped and ready for the game.

Of course, this is just a selection of some of the best music genres in the gaming industry which you might find useful if you’re gambling at home. Different music can evoke different emotions, however, so you might find that you prefer a more relaxed jazz style to keep you calm. One thing’s for sure, when you are gaming at home, you can make the casino experience personal to you - and music is one of the best places to start.