What Would KERRY KING's Personal Hell Look Like? - "I've Kind Of Been There For The Last Four Years"; Video

Slayer guitarist, Kerry King, recently released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, via Reigning Phoenix Music. In the video below from Neon Sunsets - The 80's Channel, German kids, Joschua and Jonah, talk to Kerry about what his personal hell looks like, and what he hates most about people.

Asked what his personal hell would look like, Kerry responds, "I've kind of been there for the last four years, you know, not being able to work. I'm not getting any younger, so, getting this record out, being able to come out and play for all my friends all over the world is very important to me. So, personal hell would be... it would be the pandemic. You know, no one saw that coming. I certainly wasn't ready for it. And now I'm finally bouncing back from it. So, from hell I rise."

From Hell I Rise tracklisting:

"Diablo"

"Where I Reign"

"Residue"

"Idle Hands"

"Trophies Of The Tyrant"

"Crucifixation"

"Tension"

"Everything I Hate About You"

"Toxic"

"Two Fists"

"Rage"

"Shrapnel"

"From Hell I Rise"

"Toxic" video:

"Residue" video:

"Idle Hands" visualizer:

