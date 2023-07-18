What Would KISS Be Like If NEW YORK DOLLS And ALICE COOPER Didn’t Exist?; Three Sides Of The Coin Crew Investigate (Video)

Episode #535 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: "A lot of 'what if' this week… what is Jimmy Page joined KISS? Would he wear Ace Frehley’s makeup? What if New York Dolls didn’t exist? What if Alice Cooper didn’t exist… what would KISS be like without their influence? This leads us into a lot of music discussion by bands such as The Move, Suzi Quattro, Gary Glitter, Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, Montrose, Sweet, Slade, LA Guns, Guns N' Roses, Faster Pussycat, Mott The Hoople, Aerosmith, Rolling Stones, Mud, Angel City, T-Rex (Marc Bolan), Led Zeppelin."